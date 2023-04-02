Thursday, March 16, after I had bought some gas at Costco, I went into the store to make some purchases. I picked out a few items, then went into the restroom, washed my hands, and while I was waiting for a friend to come out, noticed that my wedding ring was gone. Frantically, I checked the stall I was in, and the drain in the sink — nothing. My friend suggested I find an employee, and give them the information. A customer service lady helped me. I gave her my name, telephone number and a description of my ring; a ring that I had been wearing every day since August 1975. She told me to check back with them later.
When I was checking out, she came and said, “I have your ring, a lady found it in the restroom and turned it in.” The fear and tears I was feeling turned into a smile and happiness.
I don’t know who the woman was, but I want her to know that the finding and returning of my wedding band means so much to me.
Thank you, Thank you, and also to the Costco employee!
Geraldine Yanc
Billings