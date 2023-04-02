Thursday, March 16, after I had bought some gas at Costco, I went into the store to make some purchases. I picked out a few items, then went into the restroom, washed my hands, and while I was waiting for a friend to come out, noticed that my wedding ring was gone. Frantically, I checked the stall I was in, and the drain in the sink — nothing. My friend suggested I find an employee, and give them the information. A customer service lady helped me. I gave her my name, telephone number and a description of my ring; a ring that I had been wearing every day since August 1975. She told me to check back with them later.