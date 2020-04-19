Letter to the editor: A positive campaign

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rep. Greg Gianforte has been running a positive campaign for governor, and poll after poll we’ve seen that Montanans are responding to it by supporting his candidacy. And now Greg has doubled down on this approach by adding another principled conservative with a history of success to the ticket. Kristen Juras is a tremendous complement to Greg, and will run on the same positive message that is winning with Montanans.

Seeing everything that is happening around the world, it is uplifting to know that people like Greg Gianforte and Kristen Juras are placing their focus on getting Montana up and running rather than wasting precious time compiling ways to attack opponents or those who have differing views.

It seems to me candidates who run their campaigns on negativity are covering up the fact they don’t have a clear path for how to make Montana the best it can be. Watch any television ad, listen to any radio interview or stump speech; it is clear who is hiding behind negative and backward thinking.

Greg Gianforte and Kristen Juras are not going to fall back on negativity and will put their energy into paving a solid path for Montana’s future.

Senator Mike Cuffe

Eureka

