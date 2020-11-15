Letter to the editor: A question for Sen. Daines

At this point in our nation’s history I think that here in Montana it is time to ask our Republican leaders, especially our junior Senator Steve Daines, a simple question: Do you believe in our nation’s democracy or not? The citizens of the United States have elected Joe Biden as the 46th president with a popular vote margin of over four million votes, and by an electoral vote that will most likely exceed 300 votes.
If you do believe in a democracy, could you please say so and now work to begin a transition to move forward with the important issues facing our country? If you do not believe in a democracy could you please make it clear to your constituents that you really prefer a king/dictator/authoritative form of government that allows you to keep your minions in power for as long as you desire, rather than what the nation’s citizens desire?
Orville Bach
Bozeman
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!