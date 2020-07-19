Letter to the editor: A small sacrifice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was thinking about the greatest generation — those who gave their lives to fight a global threat in World War II and those at home who pulled together to support our troops. Women were working outside the home, building tanks and airplanes. Gas was rationed, shortages of food and everyday commodities were seen. All for the common good. True American patriots.

Recently, I saw videos of bars, restaurants, packed beaches with few masks and no social distancing. Angry citizens shouting at city officials over mandatory masks and I thought what a selfish self-indulgent people we have become.

What is the big deal? We can't smoke indoors, no shirt no service, wear a seat belt, what is the big deal about a simple thing like wearing a mask? Our parents and grandparents made real sacrifices for years. Now our frontline troops, i.e., doctors and nurses can't get support for a few weeks or months from the very people they are risking their lives to protect. Simple steps that are not even real sacrifice : Don't gather in large groups, stay a safe distance apart, and wear a mask. Masks do more to protect others than the wearer.