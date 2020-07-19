Letter to the editor: A small sacrifice

I was thinking about the greatest generation — those who gave their lives to fight a global threat in World War II and those at home who pulled together to support our troops. Women were working outside the home, building tanks and airplanes. Gas was rationed, shortages of food and everyday commodities were seen. All for the common good. True American patriots.
Recently, I saw videos of bars, restaurants, packed beaches with few masks and no social distancing. Angry citizens shouting at city officials over mandatory masks and I thought what a selfish self-indulgent people we have become.
What is the big deal? We can't smoke indoors, no shirt no service, wear a seat belt, what is the big deal about a simple thing like wearing a mask? Our parents and grandparents made real sacrifices for years. Now our frontline troops, i.e., doctors and nurses can't get support for a few weeks or months from the very people they are risking their lives to protect. Simple steps that are not even real sacrifice : Don't gather in large groups, stay a safe distance apart, and wear a mask. Masks do more to protect others than the wearer.
How inconsiderate are these people? I can't fix stupid. I can do a small protest and hope others will join me in boycotting any business that doesn't require their employees to wear masks. If these businesses have no regard for my safety how can I support them? No mask – no sale.
Bill Houghton
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!