Letter to the editor: A thank you to all my heroes

My name is Gloria Albright. I am 74 years old. I recently spent four days lost in the Little Belt Mountains, and I wanted to thank the people and groups that came together to look for me and ultimately save my life. The first of whom is my hero, U.S. Forest Service Officer Shawn Tripp who found and saved me.

There are so many folks who worked together to bring this successful conclusion to the search. They include: Dave Kauffman, coordinator of Elkhorn Search and Rescue and True North Search Dogs with his K9 Ridge; Jill Oie and Matt Horne with Elkhorn SAR; Mike Bailly with True North Search Dogs and K9s Yukon and Capone; Wheatland County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Everett Misner; retired Sheriff Jim Rosenberg; Montana FWP Game Warden Nick Taylor; Judith-Musselshell Ranger District’s three-person crew; law enforcement officer Zack Norris; Wheatland County; Wheatland County EMS; Two Bear Air Rescue crew out of Kalispell; the Harlowton Fire Department; 1-189th Aviation Regiment, Army National Guard with H60 helicopter and four-person crew; Kim Miller of Judith Gap; my family as well as many other concerned folks from the community.

Thank you to all.

Gloria Albright

Billings

