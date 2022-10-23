Letter to the editor: A vote for Penny Ronning is a vote for hope

When Republicans tell me the best way to grow our economy is more corporate tax breaks and bailouts, I can’t help but feel a bit insulted. We’re being held hostage by a decades-old economic theory that has never panned out. How much longer do we wait for the “trickle down economics” of the Reagan era to reach the average American?

In 2022, I see the rich getting richer, the poor getting poorer, and everyone in between struggling to make ends meet. In Montana, I see our small towns shrinking, corporations taking over our family-owned farms and ranches, and the cost of running a small business making it impossible to restore life to our struggling Main Streets.

So why am I voting for Penny Ronning for U.S. Congress? Because Penny grew up a regular kid in Billings, working at her father’s restaurant. She’s owned her own business, but also has an MBA. Penny Ronning gets it. She understands Montana, our businesses, and our needs. She drove thousands of miles this summer, visiting county fairs, native communities, and town halls all over Eastern Montana, talking to regular Montanans like me and listening to our concerns. t’s time for homegrown communities of regular, hard-working folks to stop fighting against each other, and start cooperating to solve our complex problems. Penny Ronning will level the playing field because she is one of us. A vote for Penny is a vote for hope, and for me, it’s been a long, long time coming.