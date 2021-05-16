Letter to the editor: AAU sports deserve equal coverage

The First Interstate Arena and Expo Center hosted one of the largest volleyball events this past weekend. Other than a few photos of the event, the coverage of the event by The Gazette was sadly lacking. Yes, it was an AAU tournament, but I am sure that the numbers of young athletes from across the region far exceeded any other sporting event in the city over the weekend. It would have been nice to see The Gazette provide the same type of coverage and results they afford legion and college baseball teams. It was an exciting event and the young ladies who played their hearts out deserved to be recognized.
Bill Wertman
Billings