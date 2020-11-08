 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Abolish Electoral College

Letter to the editor: Abolish Electoral College

{{featured_button_text}}

The Electoral College has got to go. It is antiquated and does not serve our contemporary society and the possibility to be a true, inclusive democracy. It grew out of systems of white privilege and supremacy as well as the patriarchal system of male dominance. State lines are arbitrary geographic designations and should have nothing to do with truly counting every vote. In the election of the president, I want my vote to count and every vote to count. A simple majority count of the population would best honor the ideal of democracy.

Susan Kronenberger

Helena

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News