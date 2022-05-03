Letter to the editor: Abortion is health care - and Christian

Abortion is health care. We as Montanans must not allow the cruel hypocrisy of forced birth to become law. And as a Christian I am called today to speak out.

So many of my neighbors talk passionately about personal freedom. Without irony, they also demand to force a person to give birth, prosecute doctors upholding their oath, and lock away or condemn to death those who can neither safely end nor carry a pregnancy.

So many of my neighbors speak passionately about their faith in Jesus Christ, and a desire for more Christian polity. Without a second thought, they turn their backs on my Savior and the covenant that he asks his followers to uphold. So many of these same neighbors, all too eager to gouge the speck out of the eye of others, will continue to ignore the log in their own eyes. The daughters, wives, or mistresses of those with means will surely retain access to whatever health care they need, including contraception and abortion.

Abortion is health care. Forced birth is barbaric, nonsensical, and un-American. Forced birth is anti-Christ. I welcome all my fellow Christ-followers to join me in testifying against this heinous possibility. I welcome all my fellow Montanans to join me in defending liberty and justice for all.

Charlie Smillie

Billings

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0