Letter to the editor: Abortion protesters miss more important issues

Every October, the fanatics march up and down with their anti-abortion signs on Wicks Lane, by Planned Parenthood. One day, as I turned on Wicks from Babcock, four old, gray men stomped back and forth. Their signs read "Pray to Stop Abortion." The placards should have read “Pray to Stop legal abortion.”

If abortion returns to the back street butchers, Le Vie, the consolidation of Birthright and the Crisis Pregnancy Center, founded in the 1980’s, after Roe versus Wade, will be out of business. As of now, Le Vie offers sports physicals to keep the doors open, part time. To compete with Planned Parenthood and lower unintended pregnancies, you’d think they’d offer free birth control methods: condoms, the pill, the patch.

But no wedding ring, no sex. It’s a shotgun wedding or adoption. The billboards in Billings show a perfect, white, baby with older, white, parents. But these days, unmarried women now keep their baby, and couples often walk down the aisle with their first child in their arms. So, there’s a dearth of infants to adopt.

Meanwhile, Montana’s abortion rate declines, from about 2,000 in 2008, down to an average of about 1,500 in 2018, with 10% of that, women coming here from out of state. I’m Christian, praying for a declining legal abortion rate, along with more and more healthy, happy, women and babies.