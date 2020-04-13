Letter to the editor: About the Easter bunny and the cross

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to respond to the March 22 letter from Richard Miller of Thermopolis, Wyoming, as to his comments about the Easter bunny and crucifixion.

I would tell him to forget the bunny because it has nothing to do with Easter. No wonder it doesn’t make sense to you.

As for God’s decision to have His son crucified (which was foretold from the beginning of time), remember Easter is a celebration of resurrection.

Remember he is God, and it is his prerogative to do and plan what he wants. He is the Creator, and we are the created. So how can we figure out his ways and thoughts? We can’t, because his ways and thoughts are much higher than our ways and thoughts.

Your honesty is good. If you are trying sincerely to find an answer, just ask him. He will always answer a heart that is sincere!

Easter is resurrection and new life! Hallelujah!

Margaret L. Evans

Billings

