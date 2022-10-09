Letter to the editor: Absence of access site is ironic

The Oct. 4 Gazette front page story relates how Missoula paddle boarder, Mike Richardson, has floated 400 miles of the Yellowstone River. He said his favorite section is downstream from Columbus and past Young's Point. How ironic that this fabulous section of the Yellowstone, close by to the state's most populace city, is the only one that is off limits to most recreationists since the two public access points — Itch-Keep-e park in Columbus and Buffalo Mirage (AKA Sportsman Park) near Park City — are 20 miles apart, too long for day floats.