Letter to the editor: Absentee voting is beneficial

Voting in primary, local and state elections ensure our thoughts, beliefs and opinions are heard and accounted for. Not voting is the same as throwing away your freedoms, fundamental rights and the framework for which our beloved United States of America is based on. That’s why Montana has made voting easy for its citizens, by way of absentee voting. Absentee voting provides an easy solution to the problem of busy lives, not knowing the issues completely, and forgetting to vote. With absentee voting, citizens can review their ballots at home and take all the time they need to study the issues.

A 2013 report on all-mail ballot elections in Washington state showed the effects on turnout can be more pronounced for lower turnout elections (local elections, for example) and for low propensity voters (those who are registered but do not vote as frequently). Due to the added convenience, voter turnout increases — and in a state like Montana where elections are often decided by a handful of votes, those additional votes matter.