Letter to the editor: ACA affects American Indians, Alaska Natives

The challenge to the Affordable Care Act before the U.S. Supreme Court in November will significantly affect American Indians/Alaska Natives.
A part of the ACA is the continued funding of the Indian Health Care Improvement Act, originally passed in 1978. The IHCIA's goal is to eradicate health disparities between American Indians/Alaska Natives with the general population through improved infrastructure of our health delivery systems and to address the needs of our population who suffer from high incidences of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, unintentional injuries, depression, substance abuse. Prior to the IHCIA, Indian Health Service was limited to cover health needs only for life and limb situations, as historically, the IHS has been underfunded. The IHCIA provides reimbursement from certain third parties for costs of health services not only beyond life and limb but for prevention.
Additional programs through the IHCIA include Indians Into Medicine and funding for 44 urban Indian health clinics across the country. These centers in Montana cities include Billings, Great Falls and Missoula. It is with real concern that American Indians/Alaska Natives continue to receive funding via the Affordable Care Act and the IHCIA.
Angela Russell
Crow tribal member
Lodge Grass
