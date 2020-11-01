Letter to the editor: ACA affects American Indians, Alaska Natives

A part of the ACA is the continued funding of the Indian Health Care Improvement Act, originally passed in 1978. The IHCIA's goal is to eradicate health disparities between American Indians/Alaska Natives with the general population through improved infrastructure of our health delivery systems and to address the needs of our population who suffer from high incidences of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, unintentional injuries, depression, substance abuse. Prior to the IHCIA, Indian Health Service was limited to cover health needs only for life and limb situations, as historically, the IHS has been underfunded. The IHCIA provides reimbursement from certain third parties for costs of health services not only beyond life and limb but for prevention.