At Family Service, we are proud to serve everyone who comes through our doors. Our mission is to prevent hunger, homelessness, and poverty in Yellowstone County and the surrounding areas through community involvement. We do our very best to make sure that everyone has access to the nutritious food they need.

But Family Service alone can’t fulfill all the needs of our community. There are simply too many families struggling to make ends meet. With rising costs of housing, food, and childcare we are seeing more and more people come through our doors. On average, Family Service feeds over 2,000 households through our Client Choice Food Program on a monthly basis.

The state of Montana has the ability to help struggling families in Yellowstone County and across Montana by accepting federal P-EBT funds. P-EBT is available to families with children on free or reduced-price meals and provides benefits to buy groceries over the summer months. This program would help an estimated 73,000 children across the state and bring in $10 million in federal funds that would be spent at our local grocery stores and farmers markets.

Our state, however, is currently planning to turn these funds down, leaving Montana families without access to the benefits they are eligible for. We ask the governor to please accept these federal funds for Montana families. The demand in our communities is high, and we never want to see anyone go hungry. The children in Montana need this help.

Ryan Cremer, Executive Director, Family Service

