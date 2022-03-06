Letter to the editor: Actions by police are unacceptable

I attended the 'Chat With the Chief' Tuesday and left disgusted. I sat through a full hour lecture from the chief about his department. I heard a father and mother detail how their son was abused and traumatized by the police. I heard a man discuss how he was required to wait three weeks to talk with an officer about his case. I heard and talked about specific incidents of wrong-doing from police officers.

The chief talked eloquently about how these things happened and should not have, about how he likes second chances (for thieves, rapists, child molesters, police? He didn't specify). But, I never heard anything as to how things would change in the future.

Questions about activating body cameras were asked. The chief again spoke eloquently but about when a policy require activation of a body camera. With all the eloquent speeches by the chief, the end result was, he has policies that allow each officer to use complete personal discretion on everything and he will vigorously defend them.

I listened to comments/questions about police killings and again the chief spoke eloquently. Here is a problem for me. I can't afford the taxes required to support a police department that must have at least one officer injured/shot before they can draw their weapons let alone fire. But the "good ol' boys" club promoted Tuesday by the Chief definitely leads to more improper police actions and unwarranted shootings, both are unacceptable.

Tom Zurbuchen

Billings

