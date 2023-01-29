Letter to the editor: Actions displayed disregard of democratic process

“I didn’t like the bill, so I tabled it!” Rep. Brandon Ler proclaimed as he strolled out of the first reading of HB202 in the House Judiciary Committee. The bill provided a carefully designed process to remove guns for a period of time to keep people safe in demonstrable extreme risk situations. It has proven to be effective at reducing suicide and domestic violence deaths in 19 states. Ler’s action cut off any possibility of discussion. Backed up by Chairwoman Amy Regier, it is evident how the pair intends to rule the committee. Their action displayed an intentional, profound disregard of our democratic process: stretching Robert’s rules to table a motion that hadn't been made, disallowing longstanding protocol requiring at least 24 hours for consideration before a vote, and callously throwing out the bill in front of witnesses who shared deeply painful personal tragedies which this law could prevent.