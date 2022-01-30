Letter to the editor: Adam Meier

I was alarmed by a recent article in The Billings Gazette in which a blatantly misleading statement regarding nursing home reimbursement was attributed to DPHHS Director Adam Meier:

“…most nursing homes receive a large portion of funds from other sources.”

I am a nursing home administrator who has been licensed in Montana since 1996. I have worked in for-profit, non-profit, privately-owned, community-owned, tribally-owned, county-owned, and state-owned facilities. The one thing they all have in common is an overwhelming dependence on Medicaid funding.

Another administration official — Ms. Smith — suggested that facilities could be helping themselves by doing more Medicare.

Both of these statements by the very state officials who oversee nursing home reimbursement show a complete lack of understanding of the funding sources for the care of our helpless elders.

While “…seeking ways to make long-term care a more sustainable model by identifying ways for the industry to be more profitable” is an intriguing idea, about half of the nursing homes in Montana, are non-profit.