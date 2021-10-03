Letter to the editor: Afghan refugees shouldn't be in Montana

I'm responding to the Mara Silvers article that ran in the Montana Free Press where she states that 75 Afghan refugees will be resettled in Missoula over the coming weeks. I am mystified that Gov. Gianforte and Sen. Daines are welcoming these unvetted refugees after Biden's chaotic retreat from Afghanistan where he abandoned hundreds of American citizens.

Gianforte states that "Montana welcomes our fully-vetted Afghan allies who worked alongside of us." How does he know these people he's welcoming worked alongside of us and who in the Biden administration vetted them? Are these the same bureaucrats who are handling our "southern border crisis"? How do we check the background of someone who has no paperwork? These people just got on a plane during the chaos at the airport and came here. We don't know anything about them and Rep. Matt Rosendale had the common sense to cast doubt on the Biden administration's ability to sufficiently vet the refugees who will be resettled in the U.S.