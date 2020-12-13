Letter to the editor: AG is attacking democracy

What an embarrassment for Montana that outgoing Attorney General Tim Fox has joined a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (who himself is under indictment for felony securities fraud) questioning election results in four states where Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential race. We all know that if other states were similarly suing Montana over our election procedures and outcomes, Montanans would be outraged — as we should be! Remember, Montana’s recent election modifications were upheld by a federal court just this past September when we were sued by entities that believed that they should make decisions for us.