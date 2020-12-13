Letter to the editor: AG is attacking democracy

What an embarrassment for Montana that outgoing Attorney General Tim Fox has joined a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (who himself is under indictment for felony securities fraud) questioning election results in four states where Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential race. We all know that if other states were similarly suing Montana over our election procedures and outcomes, Montanans would be outraged — as we should be! Remember, Montana’s recent election modifications were upheld by a federal court just this past September when we were sued by entities that believed that they should make decisions for us.
This is sheer, transparent hypocrisy. Clearly, Fox’s motivation in joining this doomed lawsuit is to protect his own political future. But in the process of trying to elevate your political career, Mr. Fox, you are stomping on Americans’ faith in elections, increasing polarization among Montanans, demeaning truth and integrity, and attacking democracy itself.
This will be your parting legacy. What a shame for someone who was twice elected to be our state’s chief legal officer, and who is supposed to protect the integrity of our laws and institutions, and serve the best interest of Montanans.
Adela Awner
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!