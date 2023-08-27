Raging fundamentalist, and extractive industries lapdog, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, demonstrates he is playing for the wrong team. Recently, Lewis and Clark County District Judge Kathy Seeley handed down a ruling favoring a lawsuit brought against the state’s regulatory agencies for not doing enough to safeguard the environment.

The plaintiffs, all youths, proved the state was not upholding its constitutionally guaranteed rights, namely for citizens to live in a “clean and healthful environment.”

Fifty years ago, Montanans had overwhelmingly said enough to widespread abuses at the hands of resource developers; and were frustrated with cronies in the state house who allowed big polluters to continue producing Superfund sites (Butte, Anaconda, Libby) and leaving the rest of us sick and paying the price.

Henceforth, specific language in the constitution aimed to safeguard and preserve Montana’s environment. The AG’s office had no recollection, or was willing to take polluting in stride.

Knudsen’s office blamed the verdict on an “ideological” judge and vowed to appeal the case, stating that the week-long publicly funded publicity stunt should be thrown out. Instead of standing with the group of courageous litigants who delivered scientific data to validate their case, the AG, in Trump-like fashion, doubled down to berate and belittle the kids’ achievements.

Of course, most of us have been impatiently waiting for leaders to demonstrate they understand the implications written into the Constitution. Ours unfortunately seem complacent, looking the other way even as the catastrophic effects of global warming beat down our door.

Jeff Meide

Billings