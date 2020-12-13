Letter to the editor: AG's actions are embarrassing

I am writing to voice my concern and objection to the State of Montana joining a frivolous lawsuit filed by the State of Texas asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the presidential election of 2020.

Since this movement came out of the Montana Attorney General’s office, I can only assume that it was the attorney general himself or someone on his staff that made this asinine decision. Whoever it was, it is incumbent on that person (or persons) to explain to the citizens of Montana why such a move was made!

I am not an attorney but on the surface it is plain to anyone that one state suing another on how it counts its votes is totally inappropriate and possibly even illegal!

Secondly, what the lawsuit is attempting to do by referring it to the Supreme Court is to overturn the election in five battleground states. In other words, this is an attempt to subvert the votes of the American people and that is totally unacceptable. Events like this take place in Russia or North Korea, but not in the United States of America.

I am embarrassed and ashamed that the State of Montana would stoop so low in order keep a wannabe tyrant in office that was voted out in a fair and free election. The Montana Attorney General needs to explain to the people of Montana the rationale behind this decision. We await his reply.