Letter to the editor: Air pollution in Montana needs addressed

Hazy skies caused by air pollution are reducing visibility and harming our health, here and also in our national parks and wilderness areas. An alarming recent study found regional haze in our iconic national parks is comparable to densely populated cities like Los Angeles and Houston.

The fix is in the hands of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality which is required to take strong action. These should require emission controls for the three power plants currently under review, establish a cost-effective threshold in line with other states, require pollution controls for non-power plant sources (also under review), correct the inflated cost of controls calculations, and assess environmental justice impacts.

Nationally, the Clean Air Act’s Regional Haze Rule has resulted in real, measurable, and noticeable improvements in air quality. It requires all states, including Montana, to reduce pollution to help restore clean and clear skies at protected national parks and wilderness areas (of which we have 14).

However, Montana’s DEQ has proposed a regional haze plan that falls short on the state’s obligation to reduce pollution and improve air quality for our parks and surrounding communities. That failure threatens our health, thousands of jobs, and $600 million in yearly economic benefits.

Public comments are welcome and due by March 21 and a hearing has been set for March 18. Interested parties can find additional information on the MT DEQ website, deq.mt.gov/News/publiccomment-folder/news-article154.

Rita Rozier

Livingston

