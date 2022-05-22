Letter to the editor: Alberta Bair renovations left out the backstage

I was one of the many excited people to finally see the renovations at the Alberta Bair. I was anxious to tour the space before our dance studio performed there again after a couple of years absence. The new lobby is amazing and the bathroom situation is improved. I think some can still get confused when headed up to the loge seats.

But overall, I was so happy with the updates. Heading to the stage area they did add a much-needed lounge area and a bathroom off stage right. They also added a new surface to the stage. But other than that there were zero improvements to the backstage area.

I know that doesn't mean much to the patrons, but it means a lot to the companies that bring in the acts. The loading doors weren't improved to bring in big props and the communication system is still hardwired to the wall. A wireless system would be ideal. We used their (old) video projector system that is vital to our dance show and it stopped working twice during the live show.

On that note, the new tech crew that helped us was amazing and they do a fantastic job. I just look to the future of the theater and some improvements are needed that the public usually doesn't see. Overall. I love the new space but would have hoped for more improvements backstage.

Danny Sandefur

Billings

