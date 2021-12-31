Letter to the editor: Alcohol irrelevant in dog attack

It was with great sadness that I heard of the death of Duke Little Whirl Wind. I don’t know exactly what happened. I do know that listing alcohol and drugs as possible contributing factors is unreal. Are the BIA law officers in Lame Deer saying that if you have a beer or two and a joint that you are partially to blame for dogs killing you? This attitude is all around the Indian Country: blame the victim. I express my condolences to his family, which includes my niece and all others who can’t attend his services, and his friends who are grieving so badly.