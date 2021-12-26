Letter to the editor: Alden Global the enemy of local journalism

How outrageous that Alden Global Capital should sue Lee Newspapers because they were thwarted in their efforts to buy Lee. But apparently that is what the entitled ultra-wealthy do when they don’t get what they want.

We in Billings and in the other four Montana communities who read Lee newspapers should, however, be very worried. Alden controls over 200 newspapers in the United States, including recent takeovers of the New York Daily News, Chicago Tribune, and Baltimore Sun. Once Alden owns the controlling interest in a local newspaper they fire reporters, sell off real estate, and increase subscription rates. Research done in communities where Alden has taken control of the local paper shows disturbing trends: less and lower quality news, local government dysfunction and corruption, less civic engagement, and lower rates of voting.

But Alden cares nothing about local journalism, Billings, or any other community in our nation. Alden is a “vulture capitalist,” and their only goal is to make as much money as they can, no matter who or what is harmed or destroyed in the process. Citizens of Billings, you may not like everything about The Billings Gazette, but losing The Gazette would be a devastating blow to our city. Alden has made it clear they will use all means at their disposal, no matter how dishonest or underhanded, to acquire Lee. Should they succeed, they will become richer still, at our community’s great loss and expense.