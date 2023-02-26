In the words of Ellen Glasgow, "All change is not growth, as all movement is not forward." A central characteristic of our new republic was an apolitical Supreme Court. This provides an essential component to our unique democracy featuring essential checks and balances, at both the state and federal levels.

A quote from Ron Chernow's book, "Alexander Hamilton" reads: "Give all power to the many." Fearing aristocrats as well as commoners, Hamilton wanted to restrain abuse by majorities and minorities. To curb abuse, Hamilton recommended, "a Supreme Court that would consist of 12 judges holding lifetime offices on good behavior.

In this manner, each branch would maintain a salutary distance from popular passions." If I heard right, our recent state Supreme Court election process included a $50,000 donation from a political party for the election of their desired candidate. This, if true, was a blatant attempt to politicize the judiciary. How sad.

It seems to me future elections should curb this abuse of principle. Also, I ask our current legislators to deny any effort to decrease the size of the Montana Supreme Court. The current size provides appropriate opportunity for relevant debate resulting in decisions consistent with our beautiful Constitution. To paraphrase Glasgow's quote, all change is not progress, and all movement is not forward.

David Krueger

Billings