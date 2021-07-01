Letter to the editor: All history is important, Mr. Rosendale

I was disappointed to read the June 25 Gazette guest opinion by U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale. As an American, I support the teaching of all of our history because I believe it is important to remember those who suffered the brutality of slavery. Black Americans celebrate an Independence Day that only represents the independence of white people. Juneteenth is a holiday that remembers the day when slaves found out that slavery was over. You must look through a different and less biased lens to understand what Juneteenth means.

There is nothing more patriotic than trying to improve the lives of everyone in the country. In order to do this we must look back. We must understand that racism is systemic. Turning Junteenth into a holiday would give us an opportunity to remember not only the soldiers of the Civil War, but the slaves who suffered. The voices of the victims of slavery have been silenced throughout history and it needs to stop. We need to stop celebrating the confederacy and start remembering the lynchings, the murders, and the hate crimes Black Americans have been subjected to. In order for us to repair and rebuild our country we must remember those who suffered by the hands of white supremacy. We must teach our children to be accepting and anti-racist. Having this holiday would help our country tear down systematic racism, and give us a chance to remember our history.