Letter to the editor: All in for Dudik

I decided some time ago that I would begin voting for people, rather than simply looking to the R or D following a candidate’s name on the ballot. Of course, this is much easier if you actually know the person. I’ve known Kimberly Dudik for 22 years now, since she was a nurse in the NICU. I watched with admiration when she went to law school and then used her medical and legal background to champion Montanans across the state.

Kimberly is smart, she has a great heart, and she is one of the hardest working women I know. The combination of those three things makes her a force to be reckoned with. I know that as Montana’s attorney general, Kimberly will hold offenders accountable and protect vulnerable populations. Kimberly has the experience as a state and county prosecutor to fairly enforce our laws and she has the experience as a private practice attorney to do what is right for Montana’s citizens and its small businesses. Kimberly has the experience, expertise, and the tenacity to deliver real results for Montana.

I am all in for Kimberly Dudik this election, and I hope you will vote for her as well.

Kelly Gallinger

Billings

