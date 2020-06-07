Letter to the editor: All people have the right to peaceful enjoyment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When I ask one of my children to go to the store for some eggs, I give it no further thought. I have the expectation that they may go and return safely. When an African American issues the same request to one of their children the situation is entirely different. I take some license what the conversation might be like: Be careful, especially when the police are around, keep your eyes down, we don't know what their reaction can be. To put this message into the psyche of these children and the corresponding awareness of adults in the African American community is heartbreaking.

The conversation that my fellow Americans have to have routinely is what I may tell my children if we were in a hostile country. Think about that — one group of our American citizens have to consider their own country a hostile country. The Constitution says we Americans have the right to live our lives in “peaceful enjoyment.” This is not exclusive to any group, rather, it is inclusive for all Americans, sadly this is not so, and it harms my soul when I think of this.

I am writing this because I am part of the population without a big voice, I am average in every way, I live in Montana, and this is the point, It is incumbent on all of us in city or farm, to demand that we all, African Americans in particular, live equally without hostility.