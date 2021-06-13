Letter to the editor: Alternatives energy sources are a scam

Human-caused climate change is real. Not a scam, as it benefits no one. Most of us realize this, except flat-earthers. Few if any solutions, we are thrown red herrings from both sides. The corn ethanol scam makes rich men. The result is net negative if you are honest. With wind, it is difficult to sort fact from fiction. Every component of a wind-charger wears out. The tower itself outlasts everything else. What do you do with those huge blades? Bury them. Solar power has a lot of potential, but covers huge amounts of ground for the output. Both, of course, require a reliable base load backup or battery storage, which is another set of problems. Hydrogen as storage is a seemingly attractive alternative. Although, since 30% - 40% is lost in the electrolysis process, and more in transmission, how do you store it? How do you use it? To fire generators?