Letter to the editor: America is engulfed in conspiracy theories

Wake up America.

I remember a time when Americans had mass hysteria over an unproven Communist conspiracy theory, the 1950s McCarthy hearings. Are we engulfed in conspiracies again?

Two headlines from the April 17 Washington Post digital edition follow:

"The culture wars next frontier: Public libraries"

"Florida rejects math books with ‘references’ to critical race theory"

Public libraries, math books?

With full realization that the Post is somewhat left of center in their reporting, it makes me shiver to think that it’s possible to go back to the conspiracy hysteria reminiscent of the 1950s.

When the smoke had cleared from the hall of smoke and mirrors, all that was left was an ugly reflection, broken lives, and a reflective nation.

Howard Evans

Billings

