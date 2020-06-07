Letter to the editor: America mourns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While it’s understandable that most of us are currently focusing on the deaths of African Americans due to police brutality, and on the nationwide street protests that followed these tragedies, let us not forget what had taken place just a week prior. It was Memorial Day 2020. Even in the shadow of the coronavirus, the American people went out to the cemeteries to be at one with their fallen loved ones. President Donald Trump? He went golfing.

Two days later, the number of Americans who died from COVID-19 reached 100,000, in large measure due to Trump’s denial of the seriousness of this pandemic, his slow action on testing, his abdication of any responsibility for the situation, and his promotion of absurd means of curing the infected. It has been obvious for quite some time that this president lacks the character required to infuse courage and hope to the nation. When asked about this colossal loss of life, all he could say was, yes, people will die.

The current occupant of the White House is a small, hollow, self-centered creature. This pitiful and inept man is not only incapable of expressing empathy, he is, indeed, the epitome of failed leadership and moral bankruptcy. Thus, the American people grieved over their dead without their president; they mourned their dead in spite of their president.

November can’t come soon enough.