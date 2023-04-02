I want to be proud of the country and community where I live. I want to be proud of our government, our military, and our big businesses. I want to be proud of our education system, our health care system, our elections and our media. I want to be proud of our cities, our egalitarianism, our public safety, and our standing in the world.
Caring for these things, and keeping them in a condition we can all be proud of, is the foundation of the American dream.
How can anyone focus on their family, career, community, and life, when so many of these things, indeed all of them, are in such a shambles? Truly, America needs saving.
Allan Kern
Red Lodge