Letter to the editor: America values money more than humanity

It’s about a counterfeit $20, about a Black citizen, about a white cop. And about what America values. I am in awe to think about the “what ifs.” Of course, the obvious questions like, what if the store policy at Cup Foods didn’t penalize their workers’ pockets when a mistake was made, like accepting a counterfeit bill? What if the police hadn’t been called on George Floyd for passing a counterfeit $20 bill? What if former officer Chauvin had not responded to that call? Then we get into the more profound questions like, what if George Floyd had been white? What if I was George Floyd? Would the same set of facts equate to the same outcome for someone like me, a seemingly white suburban soccer-mom housewife? I argue my fate would be different.
I worked at a bank for many years. I handled hundreds of thousands, if not a few million, in currency throughout my tenure. As an expert in cash handling, I attest that it can be incredibly challenging for the discerning eye to identify a fake bill, much less an average citizen. How do we know that George Floyd knew that the bill he passed was counterfeit, and even if he did, did he deserve to die? Is someone’s life worth $20? We, as Americans, need a soul-searching and sincere conversation regarding race, gender, domination and class. Sadly, according to the facts surrounding George Floyd’s death, it seems America values the almighty dollar more than humanity.
Laie Black
Billings