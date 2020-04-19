Letter to the editor: An ideological rant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shame on The Billings Gazette. On April 8, The Gazette printed a guest opinion by Mark Agather of Kalispell titled “Trump is a proven leader.” Who is Mark Agather? Normally the paper would provide a brief bio so a reader could determine if the author is properly qualified to have informed opinions deserving of consideration.

This was not an informed opinion. Certainly Mr. Agather is allowed to have whatever opinions he wishes, however uninformed they may be. But this piece is essentially a factually incorrect, unsupported, ideological rant. He is welcome to rant in a letter to the editor. Previously The Gazette had standards for guest opinions, whatever viewpoints they might have represented.

For reference, President Trump is an indecent, untruthful, factually challenged, corrupt demagogue who denigrates upstanding Americans, attacks our democratic institutions, and has undermined our standing in the world. This is an incontrovertible statement, supported by facts and the definitions of words found in any Webster’s dictionary. These are not characteristics or actions of a “proven leader.”