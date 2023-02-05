The two articles which appeared in The Billings Gazette recently addressing the anesthesiologist shortage in Montana contained information from several sources that was misleading and false. In reality, this is yet another smoke screen propagated by anesthesia physicians and is not supported by anesthesia patient outcome studies.

As the stories stated, outside of Montana’s major cities CRNAs have been providing excellent anesthesia services, trauma stabilization, OB labor delivery care and pain management to rural Montana without physician supervision for decades.

CRNAs are the original anesthesia provider for Montana and have the faith of the health care system. Montana opted out of federal regulation for payment of Medicare anesthesia services of CRNAs in January 2004 by Gov. Judy Martz and again by Gov. Brian Schweitzer after very full examination by the courts, boards of medicine and nursing, College of Surgeons and Hospital Association. This action reinforces national and state studies that there is no difference in patient care outcomes among physician and CRNA anesthesiology.

Keeping CRNAs out of Billings will increase costs and decrease availability of service. The two articles from Emily Schabacker contain statements that are self-serving and ignore CRNAs as the obvious solution.

I believe it is a veiled attempt to limit CRNA professional service provision to Montana. The patients cared for by CRNAs are frequently as complicated as those seen in Montana’s biggest hospitals. Every Montana hospital transfers patients to other facilities for appropriate specialized care: burn centers, neurosurgery, cardiovascular, transplant, etc., and those other systems utilize CRNAs.

Mike Barts, CRNA

Havre