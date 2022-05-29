Letter to the editor: Anti-choice is not pro-life

Radicalized Republicans are pro-death.

• They called the COVID-19 pandemic a hoax and encouraged maskless, unvaccinated crowds to congregate. Over a million dead.

• They deny climate change and block every effort to address this reality.

• They refuse common-sense gun legislation, doubling down on false conspiracy theories, radicalizing more murderers.

Now they’re set to kill women. According to NIH and WHO, the risk of death associated with childbirth is 14 times higher than that with legal abortion. Lack of access to safe, timely, affordable abortions leads to a 45% higher death rate than childbirth.

Republicans would deny safe abortions. This won’t stop abortions, but it will kill many women and fetuses. Only in opposite land is that “pro-life.”

Republicans block funding for baby formula, food stamps, welfare, fair wages, childcare, health care. They would force women to become incubators, limiting their education and careers to produce unwanted, unsupported children who are more likely to become mass-murderers than Einsteins.

Women are intelligent, autonomous human beings not sea turtles. Republicans would deny women freedom to live as they choose and, in too many cases, die to suit the agenda of radical religious zealots.

Anti-choice is anything but pro-life. It is anti-freedom and pro-death.

Wanda LaCroix

Missoula

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0