Letter to the editor: Any Democrat will be a puppet in D.C.

One of the Democrat candidates for U.S. Congress had an article in the paper criticizing our congressman, Matt Rosendale’s, voting record. I don’t want to argue here about Congressman Rosendale’s voting record because I would probably vote the same. So, if you want to call and visit with me about it you can. In other words, I think our congressman is doing a great job.

However, the Democrat policy book doesn’t seem to be working very good for anybody these days. Inflation is higher than it has been in 40 years. Crime is at an all-time high. We have an open border policy where anyone can come to this country, unless you are our friends like our neighbors to the north. We have the Democrat policies of getting rid of the 2nd Amendment and of killing babies for birth control. Foreign policies are terrible. Parents rights are being trampled on. And on, and on, and on.

It won’t matter which Democrat wins their primary, the policies will be the same. However, to be specific about the candidate who was bashing Rosendale, here are some facts. We had four great pro-life bills this last session — HB 136, HB 140, HB 167, and HB 171. He voted against all of them. One of these bills, HB 167, was to instruct doctors to give medical treatment to babies who are born alive instead of just letting them die, which is pretty barbaric in my book. He showed he is anti-2nd Amendment by voting against several pro-gun bills including HB 102, which is the Constitutional Carry bill that we passed last time. He voted against the election integrity bills which puts him in line with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Nancy Pelosi. So, make no mistake about it, any Democrat candidate will be a puppet for the Democrat leadership in Washington DC.

Because I love freedom, I am going to continue to be supporting Congressman Matt Rosendale. Please join me.

Sen. Steve Hinebauch, SD 18

Wibaux

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1