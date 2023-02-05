Contact Montana senators and urge them to oppose Montana SJ 2 application asking Congress to call a convention to propose amendments “that impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and for members of Congress.”

The vaguely-worded Convention of States (COS) Project model claims that a convention would somehow be “limited to” the mentioned topics, and it also gives a list of “reservations, understandings, and declarations” that seek to convince legislators that a convention will not get out of control. In reality, any convention could become a runaway convention that would reverse many of the Constitution’s limitations on government power and interference; a convention could accomplish the same goals that advocates claim to be seeking to correct.

SB 211 is a “Faithful Delegate” bill meant to assure that a convention is perfectly safe because the state legislature can control and demand the Montana delegates or commissioners, as they are calling them, must take an oath to do what they are sent to do. Too bad, passing bills doesn’t make it so. They even have a $5,000 fine for violating their oath. Powerful interests promoting this Convention of States would likely be happy to pay that tiny fine for any unfaithful delegate.

Evidence is the 2016 Convention of States staged a mock 'controlled simulation' that resulted in language, amendments massively increasing federal government and expanding its spending powers.

Lark Chadwick

Thompson Falls