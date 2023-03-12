My sincere thanks to Jim Goetz for his reflection on the life of service of Marc Racicot in response to the idiotic criticism of members of the so called “Big Tent” Republican Party. Those who claim to represent “right” couldn’t be further from correct. The response is akin to a playground fight when the bullies who know they are in trouble deflect their immense failures on the guy who won’t “play” with them.
Thank you, Mr. Racicot, for your service and to those who have failed in so many ways as Mr. Goetz notes, please go away.
Barbara Sample,
Billings