This is a thank you letter to Dorothy Bradley, Jim Goetz, Bob Brown, and Marc Racicot. I was a student of Jim Goetz's at MSU, taking classes in environmental law and constitutional law. I worked as a legislative aid for Bradley. I learned so much from these two individuals, as well as Jerry Calvert and Ray Pratt about our government and our constitutions (both state and federal).

My only regret is that I can't do it all over again. They are all so intelligent and knowledgeable. Thank you also to Brown and Racicot. I was so mad at you, Marc, when you won the governor's election. But the fact that you are both using your talents and intelligence in an attempt to protect our constitution and children from gun violence has made me see you in a different light.

I am so glad that I went to college when I did and had the opportunity to learn what an ethical and quality legislator and educator was all about. I pray every night that you can save us from these individuals who will destroy our beautiful state, our balance of power, and its beautiful constitution. Finally, thank you to the Gazette and its great reporting staff who help us to get into the meat and potatoes of the issues facing us each day.

Paula Schilke

Billings