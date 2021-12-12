Letter to the editor: Appreciation for Elsie Arntzen

First of all, (as a member of neither political party) I want to express my appreciation for Elsie Arntzen protecting our Montana students from the influence of special interest individuals such as the eight superintendents, with their proven woke, liberal, progressive, socialism ideology, constantly trying to invoke the Biden Administration's directives on what Montana should be doing with our students, (Rex Weltz, superintendent Helena, involved with Amnesty International.)

This attempt to discredit a Montana elected leader for doing what we elected her to do is purely political brought on by a small group of politically-biased Democrats that would happily follow Biden if he invited them for a "walk across" Yellowstone in the winter time. They seem to not have noticed that Montana has re-elected Ms. Arntzen not because of her political affiliations, but because of the performance of her office.

I'm deeply disappointed with Greg Upham's involvement with this "coup" attempt against Arntzen. I think Billings can do better with someone that has a more of an American approach to what our young people learn. If our local news sources would provide accurate information, as one famous commentator Paul Harvey used to put it "the rest of the story," they would better their responsibility to the people of Montana.