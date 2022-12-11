Letter to the editor: Appreciation for Run! Turkey Run! participants

The Yellowstone Rim Runners extend their deepest thanks to the 2,400 people who ran, jogged or strolled through downtown Billings on Thanksgiving morning in the 12th annual Run! Turkey Run. You helped us raise $50,000 for local charities! Of course, this fun holiday event would not be possible without the the help of more than 60 volunteers who generously gave of their time before and during the race. The race also wouldn’t happen without the support of more than 20 wonderful sponsors, including our major sponsor, the Billings Clinic, and the Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum and the Billings Association of Realtors that allowed us to use their facilities.

Proceeds from the Run! Turkey Run! will go to five organizations that work to address hunger in our community: the Adult Resource Alliance (Meals on Wheels), Family Service, Inc., the BackPack Meals Program of the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, the MSUB Yellowjacket Emergency Pantry, and the Rocky Mountain College Bear Cupboard.

This year was bittersweet for us; we celebrated the return of the race to a pre-pandemic level of participation and a record amount of money raised, but we mourned the passing of Kelly Fulton, who founded the race in 2011. His loss hit us all hard, but we’re doing our best to continue the race in the spirit of fun and generosity that Kelly brought to the Run! Turkey Run!

Again, many thanks to all who helped and participated.

Yellowstone Rim Runners

Board of Directors