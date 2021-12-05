Letter to the editor: Approve the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

The citizens of Montana could not be more different in their reasons to get outside and use the wildlands of Montana. From hunting, backpacking, fishing, ranching, and foresting, being outside has integrated itself into a way of life in Montana. The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) would be a bill that continues the tradition of Montanans using and benefiting from these lands. Sen. Jon Tester proposed this bill with the idea to expand the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat, and Mission wilderness areas in Northwest Montana by 80,000 acres. These lands would be protected under the idea of conservation and wildlife management. In a state where outdoor recreation generated $7.1 billion in 2017 alone, citizens' livelihoods are dependent on the health and access to wildlands of Montana.