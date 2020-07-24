Letter to the editor: Are administrators to blame for city budget shortage?

What is wrong with the City of Billings? Last year it was reported there was going to be a shortfall of $2 million to $2.5 million dollars. Now one year later we are $6 million to $7 million dollars short to run the city. Just what is the city administrator doing?

Somewhere, the Billings Parks and Recreation Department found $1.5 million dollars for Amend Park this summer. Just where did this money com from? Seems like the city administrator needs to get a little backbone and stop Mike Whitakers' park projects. If I remember correctly, Tina Volek gave herself a healthy raise in her last year of office. Now our current city administrator got more pay when he was hired, then another pay increase before his first year was up. Maybe some of these highly paid people need a cut in pay. I think it would be a good place to start rather than increase the taxes of the property owners.