Letter to the editor: Are doctors leaving Billings?

Is there a mass exodus of doctors from Billings? I'm a senior citizen needing a fair amount of medical care, and I've noticed, particularly within the last year, that when I make an appointment to see a doctor, that appointment gets rescheduled, or I'm pushed off onto another doctor. In some cases, instead of a doctor, I'm rescheduled to see a PA or a nurse because the doctor has left the practice. There seems to be a revolving door for doctors at both the major clinics in town.