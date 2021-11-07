 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Are doctors leaving Billings?

Is there a mass exodus of doctors from Billings? I'm a senior citizen needing a fair amount of medical care, and I've noticed, particularly within the last year, that when I make an appointment to see a doctor, that appointment gets rescheduled, or I'm pushed off onto another doctor. In some cases, instead of a doctor, I'm rescheduled to see a PA or a nurse because the doctor has left the practice. There seems to be a revolving door for doctors at both the major clinics in town.

Alan Stageberg

Billings

