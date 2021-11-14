Letter to the editor: Are pot businesses heroes?

I wanted to be one of the first to congratulate and applaud the Montana cannabis industry and the drug abusers (oops: old terminology), the soon to be 23% sales tax paying Montana recreational cannabis users for "stepping up" partnering with the Montana Department of Revenue's Cannabis Control Division, becoming the state’s No. 1 tax contributor. Quite remarkable, extraordinary, what an achievement, and all without a bank account.

Owners of cannabis businesses will see a regulatory increase in annual licensing fees of approximately 360% or more. Once again, what outstanding citizen heroes these people are for contributing to their communities in such a big way. The public will not see the No. 1 tax contributor to the state, Montana Cannabis Industry, represented in supporting any state or local community events...It's against the law, unfortunate and puzzling. The Montana Cannabis Industry does get immeasurable relief in knowing the 23% sales tax, paid by hard working Montana citizens, collected and distributed to the state by hard working cannabis business owners without bank accounts (against the law also), is doing an incredible amount of good at the discretion of their new business partner, Montana Dept. of Revenue's Cannabis Control Division...wait, what?