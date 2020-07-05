Letter to the editor: Are State Games worth the risk?

Who is going to take the responsibility for the deaths of Montanans because of the coronavirus potentially being spread at the Big Sky State Games being held in Billings? I've talked with a family that all tested positive for the virus. One member became deathly ill and two were asymptomatic, not even knowing they were carriers. I hope the people holding the games will take the responsibility for any deaths caused by those traveling back from the games and infecting the elderly and those at risk to the virus. Please tell me how you are justifying having these games as Montana struggles to contain the coronavirus. Is it really worth this tragedy that will happen?