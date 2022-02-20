Letter to the editor: Are we still Montanans?

When I first learned that I was moving to Montana in the summer of 1955 a neighbor who had lived in Montana gave me a ’heads up’ about this state. She said, “You will like Montana. That is where trees are trees, men are men, and they call you an SOB to your face!”

I found Montanans to be more than that. They were warm-hearted folks who were alert to conditions of their state and proud of it. They were interested in politics, proud of the way they worked out their differences and maintained a history that reflected that culture.

Since those days I have had a son and a grandson born in Montana. There have been many changes in the politics over the years, but the last five years ‘take the cake’. The memory of times gone by causes me to wonder what happened to that culture. We now have Montana directed by politicians from New Jersey (or is it Pennsylvania?), Maryland, and California. We have retained one Montanan in office: I am grateful that Sen. Jon Tester has Montana in his history.

Recently there has been consistent evidence in the weekly letters page that Montanans are beginning to notice that our government simply is not acting in familiar ways. There have been articles on the Billings Gazette’s Opinion page that make a great deal of sense. I had begun to fear real Montanans were no longer prevalent. On his recent visit to Montana, former Republican Gov. Racicot spoke very clearly, firmly telling us that Montana must be alert as he spoke to the Montana Taxpayers Association in Helena, on Dec. 12, 2021.

He stressed, very politely, that this is no longer the state we cherished with pride. He was right.

Montana is not alone in this status, I realize. Many states have been taken over by those who have abandoned tradition, abandoned the Constitution. So, are we still Montanans? Or are we suckers for a bunch of BS., spread by those who walk in their greed...or their fear?

Jo R. Smith

Billings

